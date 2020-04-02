COVID-19 hitting Bay City businesses 'really hard'

Bay City Community Development Corporation Executive Director Jessica Russell said the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting area businesses “really hard.”
“I focus on the downtown area and any kind of food service and those businesses are getting hit really hard right now,” Russell said. “We are trying to help the stores on Main Street move their business online and not just selling through Facebook. We are working on with them to get their products up online.”
Russell said the BCCDC is also compiling a list from area businesses on financial losses incurred due to the pandemic.
“We want to be able to know what businesses were hurt the most so when the federal and state authorities want that information, we will have it ready for them,” Russell said.
Russell said she was made aware that the Fat Grass restaurant has shut its doors during the outbreak but plans on reopening once this outbreak is over and cleared away.
“We have heard from other restaurants that are hurting right now but they can stay afloat with take-out and drive through orders,” Russell said. “But a number of them have had to let staff go at this time and that is unfortunate.
At this time, Russell said the BCCDC is working on the economic impact statement of what the outbreak has caused on Bay City businesses and in keeping with that, has published a survey for area businesses to fill out.
The survey is located at https://www.matagordaopenforbusiness.com/
“We need businesses to go and fill out this survey so we can start identifying the impact of this on our businesses,” Russell said.
Russell said with everything slowed down for the next month, she is concerned of the impact it will have on the Bay City business landscape.
“I am concerned that we will lose some businesses and they will not reopen their doors when this is over,” Russell said.
Schulman’s Movie Bowl and Grille requested to the Bay City Community Development Corporation that due to the COVID-19 outbreak requested rent payment deferment until the disaster declaration is over.
“The board approved two months deferment and if we have to revisit it after that, we will,” Russell said.
The deal with Schulman’s Movie Bowl will move two months’ rent to end of the note.
“They just wanted to defer the payments for a few months because their main goal was to keep their employees working” Russell said.
Russell believes the economic impact is only going to get worse in the coming weeks for local businesses.
“You have people that are eating out right now because they are trying to do what they can for the small businesses but if those people get laid off, they won’t have that discretionary income to go and eat out anymore,” Russell said.
This economic impact will also affect the BCCDC as well next year with everything they can offer is to tied into sales tax revenue. With sales being down across the board in Bay City, it would limit what can be offered by the BCCDC as well.
“We have two business programs right now and I’m wondering if we are going to be able to up them to the level they are right now,” Russell said. “These programs have put $250,000 back into the businesses in town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.