EOC: County in 'recovery, cleanup mode'

The Matagorda County EOC announced:
We continue to have flooding along the Matagorda County coast. Some roads in Sargent, Texas are still closed, including the Swing Bridge. In the township of Matagorda, FM 2031 is still closed, better known as Beach road, it is full of debris. The County is working with TXDOT to open roads as soon as the water drains enough to safely access the road. They are working now to get roads open.
Unless you are a homeowner please stay away from the coast, we will let you know when conditions improve. Please note this storm made landfall about 10pm last night. Throughout the day today the predictions calls for the storm to stall and start a slow turn to the east. Continue to watch the weather.
At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Beta was located by surface observations, satellites, and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 29.0 North, longitude 96.3 West. The depression is moving toward the east-northeast near 5 mph (7 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Beta will move inland over southeastern Texas through Wednesday and then over Louisiana and Mississippi Wednesday night through Friday.
Data from surface observations and NOAA Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 30 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is forecast through Friday, and Beta is expected to become a remnant low pressure system by late Wednesday.
The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) continues to be in a voluntary evacuation recommendation for the community of Sargent, the beach side of Matagorda, and the Bayfront area of the City of Palacios.
Today the main message continues to stress, be prepared for another period of rain and some wind.
Senior administrators and medical professionals of the Matagorda Regional Medical Center met on Sunday, September 20th, to enact emergency protocol in preparation for Tropical Storm Beta. An emergency plan was put in to place to ensure patients would continue receiving the care and attention they need as Tropical Storm Beta moves through Matagorda County. In part, these precautions included projecting inpatient and Emergency Room census, making sure medical teams have food, beds, and supplies should they be required to stay overnight in the hospital, heightened security, hourly maintenance rounding, and steps to ensure that COVID-19 screening and safety measures would continue during the storm.
This storm is moving very slowly, 3 to 5 miles per hour. That means it will take days to move through our region. Our message is simple, use common sense, plan for more coastal flooding, and watch the weather forecast very closely. We have been through this before, we know the areas to expect problems.
The number one goal of the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is the health and safety of our residents and our visitors. To achieve this goal, we monitor all aspects of a situation and effectively communicate the activities that our citizens need to protect themselves.
Please pay close attention to the weather predictions and stay safe.
