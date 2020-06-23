Van Vleck athlete tests  positive for virus, summer workouts stop

Van Vleck ISD received notice that a student who was in attendance at the Summer Athletic Program last week at Van Vleck High School has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district released a statement about the student on its website Sunday.
In accordance with local, state, and national guidance any person who came in direct contact with the athlete should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 over the next 14 days and should self-isolate to prevent transmission. Students and employees who were in direct contact will be notified. According to UIL standards, the athletes are organized in cohorts (groups) when participating in the summer athletic program. Not every participant was directly exposed.
The summer athletic program will be closed for this week, June 22 - 26, to allow for deep cleaning and sanitizing of the athletic facilities at VVHS.
“As we continue to navigate our way through the COVID-19 pandemic, please know the health and safety of VVISD students and staff members remains our top priority,” the statement said. “We encourage you to continue to follow all public health guidelines.”
Van Vleck ISD is the second district in the area having to halt off-season conditioning because a student tested positive for COVID-19.
A student in Bay City ISD’s off-season program tested positive and was shut down for two weeks. Sanitizing of the athletic facilities was done as part of the shutdown of activities.
