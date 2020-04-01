UPDATE 11:30 a.m.: Matagorda County now has 29 positive COVID-19 cases

Matagorda County now has 29 positive COVID-19 cases.
“We continue to operate under a Voluntary Shelter in Place Order and a Mandatory Teen Curfew,”said Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson, and Palacios Mayor Glen Smith are working closely with each other to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and visitors. The intent of the Voluntary Shelter in Place Order is to ensure that the maximum number of people voluntarily self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Tasks essential to your health and safety or to the health and safety of family or household members are allowed under this Order, examples are foods and medicines. This Order also allows workers to report to work and for you to take care of family members or pets in another household. In an effort to fully inform the citizens of Matagorda County on the locations of the positive COVID-19 cases, we have complied a list of the zip codes. This list has been reported to the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center.
We continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive cases.
Thames said remember last week when we reported that the high number of pending test results may soon give the appearance of an unexpected "spike," or an unexplainable increase in positive cases.
“We are working with the private providers to get the most up to date information concerning positive cases,”Thames said. “We reported last night, that it is with great sadness that MCHD officials report that a man between the ages of 70 and 75 passed away at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.”
The Matagorda County Emergency Management team continues to work closely with the State of Texas Emergency Operations Center, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), the Matagorda County Hospital District and the Palacios Medical Center.
Ira J. Chasnoff, M.D., was born and raised in Matagorda County and is an award-winning author, researcher and lecturer, is president of NTI Upstream and a Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the University Of Illinois College Of Medicine in Chicago.
He said, “we all need three things: structure, consistency, and predictability. But these are exactly what the world is lacking right now. We’re in the middle of a national health crisis, and anxiety levels are rising. We all feel it, but children and teens are especially vulnerable to their parents’ moods and can become hyper-vigilant to changes in their immediate world. Add to this health crisis the fact that many families across the nation are sheltering in place and are facing economic uncertainty, children are home from school, parents are trying to get work done from home, and there is little opportunity to relieve the creeping claustrophobia many families are feeling.”
Should you need any additional information concerning the virus, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
If you have questions for the Emergency Management Team, please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
Visit the Matagorda County web site for any posted releases. http://www.co.matagorda.tx.us/page/matagorda.Emergency
