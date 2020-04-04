UPDATE 1 p.m.: Matagorda County up to 39 positive COVID-19 cases

Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center was informed on Saturday April 4 that the Matagorda County Medical Officials have confirmed three additional positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 39.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
“Please keep those that are effected with this virus, their families in your prayers. We understand they are scared and going through uncertain times,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer. “We hope this helps in convincing every Matagorda County residents including our visitors to follow the Mandatory Shelter in Place Order.”
Should you need any additional information concerning the virus, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
If you have questions for the Emergency Management Team, please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
