Matagorda County adds 53 new positive cases over weekend

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 53 additional cases of COVID-19 this weekend for Matagorda County.
The total number of cases is now 475, of which 242 are active.
“We encourage all who are using this data for personal, family, and work planning purposes to prioritize the trend of total active cases over the number of total cases reported in Matagorda County. The total active case trend factors in total, new, and recovered cases for the trended period, which provides a much more actionable view of the direction of our county’s health status than total case count alone, ” said Aaron Fox, Chief Business Development Officer and Public Information Officer, Matagorda County Hospital District.
J. Warren Robicheaux, CEO, Matagorda County Hospital District, said out of the 58 beds available at the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, 30 are medical/surgical beds and six are ICU beds.
“Out of those 36 combined beds, we are required to reserve 15% for COVID-19 patients,” Robicheaux said. “In the past 7 days, our hospital has remained in the 40% to 60% range of bed use for COVID-19 patients alone, and overall, our hospital has remained at or near capacity on a daily basis. This means that patients needing ICU beds and other services have been held in the Emergency Room due to a lack of capacity, some for days at a time.”
Mitch Thames, Matagorda County Public Information officer, said the country recognizes the delays in reporting figures.
“At the time of this report, we recognize that delays in reviewing, confirming, and ultimately reporting COVID-19 fatalities (deaths) is an issue,” Thames said. “Our DSHS representatives have prioritized the review and updating of our official fatality counts, and we expect updated numbers soon. At this time, the EOC estimates the total number of past and current investigations into the deaths of Matagorda County residents who were COVID-19 positive at the time of their passing to be 14. This is an estimate because we do not have visibility on residents who pass away at home, in LTACHs, SNFs, and nursing homes, or anywhere outside of our county. We will release updated official information when DSHS provides it to the EOC.
The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is not recommending COVID-19 testing be required before returning to work,” Thames said. “They also recommend that mildly ill individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19, like fever or cough, self-manage their symptoms at home.”
The EOC has also produced it’s first weekly report which is available on the COVID-19 public information page in the “View Report Here” section of the dashboard. This week’s report contains an important statement about the reported number of COVID-related fatalities in Matagorda County. Find the report at https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
