Matagorda County active cases increase to 273

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is reporting 513 total COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County, which is an increase of 26 cases. The total number of recovered cases is 235, which is an increase of 7 from the last report. The total number of DSHS reported active cases in Matagorda County is now 273. More COVID-19 health information may be found on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center website at https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
