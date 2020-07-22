Matagorda County active cases increase to 273

Matagorda County active cases increase to 273

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) is reporting 513 total COVID-19 cases in Matagorda County, which is an increase of 26 cases. The total number of recovered cases is 235, which is an increase of 7 from the last report. The total number of DSHS reported active cases in Matagorda County is now 273. More COVID-19 health information may be found on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center website at https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.