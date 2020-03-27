TISD board hands over authority to Seigrist to run district during COVID-19 crisis

The Tidehaven ISD Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting Wednesday to give superintendent Andrew Seigrist certain authority to keep the school district running without having to get board approval for certain tasks during the coronavirus emergency.
The board met via a teleconference for the meeting in order to adhere to social distancing rules during the COVID-19 coronavirus emergency.
“Extra duties delegated to me are to set work schedules and pay scales,” Seigrist said. “I can implement programs to help teachers and staff do their jobs and fulfill our current mission. I can adjust the school calendar as the needs change, but I have not done so as of yet. My mission is to bring Tidehaven ISD back to as normal a footing and operational procedures as possible. We are trying to bring a sense of normalcy to a very abnormal situation.”
The district will continue to pay their employees their regular monthly wages during the emergency, Seigrist said.
“We are going to run the school district as closely as possible to what it would look like during summer schedule without students,” Seigrist said.
Maintenance, custodians, transportation, central administration and campus administration are working as if this were a summer schedule. There are still projects that can be addressed with limited personnel, Seigrist said.
“We are working fewer hours in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” he said.
Tidehaven is continuing to offer students drive-thru sack lunches Monday through Friday at Markham and Blessing Elementary School from 11 a.m. to noon.
Online lessons are available through a link on the district’s website at www.tidehavenisd.com.
For students without internet access, paper copies are available to students during lunch pickup at the elementary schools. Those packets can also be dropped at each elementary for review by teachers each Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
High school and junior high students can interact with teachers on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. through a link on school website. Elementary teachers are available for interaction from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays with Markam teachers using DOJO and Blessing teachers using Remind 101. Special education teachers will also be available to help students with special needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.