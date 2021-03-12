Businesses open but safety should come first

With Matagorda County businesses back open at 100 percent capacity, Mitch Thames, president of the Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture said on Friday that safety should still be the area businesses first concern.
“I believe it is time to allow our businesses to decide for themselves what actions they should take to insure the health and safety of their customers and staff. We have a great community that has responded to many emergencies and can decide what actions to take and what actions to avoid,” Thames said.
“Many in the community told me they didn’t need the government to keep them safe. When given the most accurate information and the truth, our business leaders can work through the problem and keep everyone safe,” Thames said.
According to Texas Governor Gregg Abbott’s latest executive order, all businesses of any type may open to 100 percent capacity. Additionally, this order ends the statewide mask mandate in Texas. Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion.
If COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15 percent of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, a county judge in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies. However, county judges may not impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders nor may any penalties be imposed for failing to wear a face mask. If restrictions are imposed at a County level, those restrictions may not include reducing capacity to less than 50 percent for any type of entity.
Thames said that area businesses should still pay attention to local medical professionals when it comes how to deal with the ongoing pandemic.
“I would tell them that they must listen to the medical advice from our local professionals and follow the guidelines if it works for them. The idea that a government has to mandate something this far into a situation has run its course,” Thames said.
“As always there are those who want the government to lead every aspect of their lives, and that is fine as long as we don’t expect it to apply to everyone,” Thames said.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald understands the announcement allows the local businesses to ensure the safety of their employees and customers allowing them to keep the safety recommendations issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC.
He urges the community to continue the best practices that has reduced the COVID numbers in the last few weeks.
“The main point for our community is to keep our businesses and our economy strong, and keep our local businesses safe,” McDonald said.
McDonald pointed out just because the mask mandate has been lifted doesn’t mean residents should not continue to wear masks if they so desire to do so.
“I encourage all county residents to keep themselves, their families and their coworkers safe and healthy. If you need to wear a mask to do so, please do. If you can maintain social distancing from others and remain healthy without a mask, then that is your decision. I do ask that all citizens be accepting and respectful of mask policy at each of our county’s businesses, as the owners or management of those businesses have the right to require or not require wearing a mask to gain entrance into their establishment. I also ask that all who will sign up for and have a vaccination against COVID-19 as soon as possible,” McDonald said.
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson said that the city of Bay City will continue to keep its employees and the city’s customers safe by encouraging safe behaviors where and when necessary as we continue to follow the guidelines that has brought us to this point in the COVID pandemic. He urges the community to keep following the DSHS guidelines.
Palacios Mayor Linh Chau wants the community to keep each other safe from the spread of the virus.
“If we keep our friends and neighbors safe, we can continue to move the economy forward,” Chau said.
