UPDATE: County now has 55 positive COVID-19 cases

Over the weekend, Matagorda County Health District officials reported four new positive COVID-19 cases bringing the county’s positive case number to 55.
All four are female, ages between 20 and 30, between 60 and 70, and between 75 and 85. They also report 14 pending cases. The total number of recovered cases are 18. There continues to be 4 patients being cared for in a hospital setting that have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have made great strides in defeating COVID-19, however, we are not done yet. The Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas, which he established yesterday, will be making recommendations in the coming weeks to further restart all aspects of life in Texas including work, entertainment and culture,” said Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald.
Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson added, “Continue to stay at home unless absolutely necessary to obtain or provide essential services or limited re-opened services. When obtaining or providing those services, continue to practice personal distancing and follow the guidelines that have been provided by your Federal, State and Local officials and the CDC.”
With the recent decisions to reopening certain portions of the Texas economy this week, Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames stressed that “nothing has changed.”
“Our local Doctors, MEHOP, the Palacios Medical Center, the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, and the Matagorda Medical group are all testing for COVID-19,” Thames said. “If you or anyone you know believes you have symptoms and you need a test, please contact your doctor, or a medical facility and request a test. Again there have been no change in the testing locations or the procedures for the COVID-19 test.”
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit: https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
