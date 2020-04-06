Implementing online learning 'massive' for Bay City ISD

Implementing online learning in the area’s school districts has been a massive undertaking.
For Matagorda County’s largest district, Bay City ISD, it is really big.
The district set out to distribute technology to its students last week with the expectation of checking out 2,800 Chromebooks that it has in its inventory.
In addition to distributing that technology, Bay City has also set out to help those in the district who do not have access to internet service.
“We have ordered 600 hotspots to meet the needs of our students. We will be allocating some to our staff who need at-home wi-fi as well,” Bay City ISD Chief Communications Officer Allison Sliva said. “Bay City ISD is covering the cost of the wi-fi hotspots for our families. The cost is $20 per month per hotspot.”
Delivery of those hotspots from T-Mobile was expected at the end of last week. Delivery was delayed because of large number of districts in the state wanting those hotspots to implement online learning.
Students will be utilizing Google Classroom where teachers have built lessons and assignments. Teachers have created materials for the four core subjects: English/Language Arts, Math, Science and Social Studies. There are also enrichment activities like music and P.E. as well as elective course at the secondary level.
“Any device that Bay City ISD has issued to a student will be monitored by Bay City ISD in accordance with CIPA (Children’s Internet Protection Act) regulations and requirements,” Sliva said. “We will be using Go Guardian to filter student access. This filters content and URL. For Chromebooks that were passed out by Bay City ISD, those devices will be filtered 24/7.”
The hotspots come with a CIPA filter provided by Web Titan, she said, and comply with CIPA regulations.
During this time of online learning, teachers will be monitoring student engagement with the online lessons, Sliva said, and reach out to students and/or parents to offer support to those families needing assistance engaging at-home learning.
“Teachers will provide individual feedback to students at least once per week,” Sliva said. “Teachers will stay in contact with students via Google Classroom, student email, Zoom meetings and/or phone call to parents if other avenues do not work.”
Teachers will host Zoom video conferences with students twice a week. Students and parents may also e-mail their teachers with questions. Teachers will respond with 24 hours, Sliva said, Monday through Friday.
