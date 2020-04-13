UPDATE: McDonald believes county 'has been flattening out the curve'

With just one new reported positive case during the weekend, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald said on Monday, April 13 that “the last few days the curve has been flattening out in Matagorda County.”
“We are making progress,” McDonald said. “Even though we have 50 confirmed cases, we have 11 recoveries. We only hope and pray we continue to see that.”
The big talk across the nation is on the reopening of the country and a return to businesses doing their business in a public manner. McDonald said he is awaiting to see what Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces later this week his plan to reopen Texas businesses.
“We are waiting on the governor of the state of Texas to see what we need to do to reopen businesses,” McDonald said. “My thought is that we are going to get a plan to open certain businesses in a certain way. Matagorda County is going to follow the governor’s lead and we will put his words in that executive order to action in Matagorda County. I believe we will see a tiered approach to reopening our businesses.”
MCHD officials are reporting 1 new positive COVID-19 cases and one recovered.
Today’s report from the Palacios Community Medical Center showed no change.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 50.
- 11 recovered cases
- 3 deceased
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
“We are hearing unconfirmed reports that some patients that have been told they are positive have been seen running errands during the day,” said Matagorda County PIO Mitch Thames. “It is very important that if you have been told that you have tested positive for the COVID-19 that you do not leave your house for any reason. If you live in a household with a COVID-19 patient you should also stay in your house for the required two-week quarantine period.”
McDonald, Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson, and Palacios Mayor Glen Smith are working closely with each other to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and visitors.
Should you need any additional information concerning the virus, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
“Here is where we are today, we still have an emergency order in the state of Texas,” McDonald said. “Though we are making progress, we are not out of the woods yet. We have to continue our social distancing and pay heed to what our leaders in Austin are doing. We are about to get back to work. We need to move forward as one and if we do, we will succeed as one.”
If you have questions for the Emergency Management Team, please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
Visit the Matagorda County web site for any posted releases. http://www.co.matagorda.tx.us/page/matagorda.Emergency
