UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: County to enact mandatory curfew, voluntary shelter-in-place order

During an update on the county’s COVID-19 outbreak, Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald announced a mandatory county-wide curfew and voluntary shelter in place for all county residents until further notice.
“We have 20 now and we expect that number to climb even more. We have never managed something like this before,” McDonald said. “We are up to the task with the help of our state and federal partners and we are going to continue to fight this and we will win but we only do it when we have you to help us out.”
The county wide curfew will mirror that of Bay City’s and will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. to everyone 17 and under. Anyone in this age group should be in their home.
“That’s not someone else’s home or in a friend’s yard but at 10 p.m. every night until further notice every 17 year old or younger shall be in their home until 6 a.m. the following morning,” McDonald said. “This is not a voluntary curfew but a mandatory curfew. If law enforcement finds you out and you will be ticketed and I will see you in my courtroom in a couple of weeks.”
The voluntary shelter in place for county residents also will go into effect immediately.
“It gives you the credit to make some good decisions,” McDonald said. “I can tell you that in a couple of days some of our bad actors still making bad decisions, we are going are to have to make things a little bit tougher for everybody to get around and then we are going to place you under a mandatory shelter in place.”
McDonald confirmed that the county now has 20 positive COVID-19 cases.
“We now have 20 confirmed cases at this time and that is entirely too many for a county our size,” McDonald said. “Many are doing what we asked but there are a number that are not doing what we asked you to do. We have far more negative results than positive cases.
I’m going to ask you again to follow the governor’s order,” McDonald said. “It wasn’t suggested but is state law until further notice. We are going to double down and start arresting people and issue citations to those who refuse to follow the governor’s order. We are done with coddling you but about the bring the force of the sheriff’s department on you. Those of you keeping the law and recommendations, I am not talking to you.
When this all started, we had two or three folks here in the county that made some bad decisions and traveled around the country and infected some people here in the county,” McDonald said. “Since that time, we have had others, not in that group, make some bad decisions and have continued to infect some of our citizens.”
