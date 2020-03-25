UPDATE 10 a.m.: County announces additional COVID-19 case

On Wednesday, March 25, the Matagorda County Officials confirmed one additional positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County involving:
• A female between the ages of 40 and 50 who is isolated at home. No travel was reported.
As previously stated, a backlog of tests has necessitated a change in the way patient information is collected, verified, and authorized for public release. While these changes mean that a minimal amount of case-related information will be released to the public, rest assured that the full and swift disclosure of information to our City, County, and State officials remains unchanged.
It should also be known that MCHD is no longer the sole source of COVID-19 testing and case information in Matagorda County. This is because COVID-19 testing is being performed by other health organizations and independent physicians throughout our community. To this end, the information reported in this release and in all future releases regarding COVID-19 should be viewed as a contribution to a total number and not the total number itself.
Patient and case-specific information disclosed in this release represents the extent to which any MCHD official can appropriately respond. Additional information, if available, may be requested from the Texas Department of State Health Services, which serves as Matagorda County’s Health Department.
