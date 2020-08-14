County adds four new COVID-19 fatalities; total cases up to 807

In the report posted on the DSHS website, Matagorda County has added 46 new cases since its report Monday, Aug. 10, 20 new recovered cases and four additional fatalities.
The estimated number of active cases is now 344, including 16 new cases on Thursday, Aug. 13.
“We finished up Saturday afternoon with the COVID-19 testing site at the Bay City Civic Center we had close to 200 people tested,” said Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County.
Thames said the state testing site will return on Aug. 18-19. It will be located at the Bay City Civic Center at 201 7th Street, Bay City. The hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“This week we see the potential start of a downward trend in new cases,” said Aaron Fox, Chief Business Development Officer and Public Information Officer, Matagorda County Hospital District. “Though we certainly want to see a downward trajectory, if we could just hold steady and maintain our current status for the next 14 days, the number of active cases would still be expected to show two consecutive weeks of decline and settle into the 270 range. This would be an important milestone during this second wave of COVID-19.”
Matagorda County officials continue to tell residents to follow the CDC and state guidelines when it comes to combatting the virus in this community.
The guidelines are:
Wash your hands often
•Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
•It’s especially important to wash:
oBefore eating or preparing food
oBefore touching your face
oAfter using the restroom
oAfter leaving a public place
oAfter blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
oAfter handling your cloth face covering
oAfter changing a diaper
oAfter caring for someone sick
oAfter touching animals or pets
•If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
•Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
•Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
oIf possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
•Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
oRemember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
oStay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.
oKeeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
•You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
•The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
•Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
oCloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
•Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.
•Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
Clean and disinfect
•Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
•If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
•Then, use a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work.
Monitor Your Health Daily
•Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
oEspecially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.
•Take your temperature if symptoms develop.
oDon’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.
•Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald pointed to the fact that it appears that Matagorda County residents are paying attention to the warnings issued by the CDC and are wearing masks while in public and practicing social distancing.
“Most residents appear to be adhering to the Governor’s Emergency Order GA 29, that has us wearing masks in public, particularly while inside businesses and anywhere six feet of social distancing cannot be accomplished,” McDonald said.
And while some are seeing the declining numbers in the county and may believe it is time to get back out and back to a normal, pre-COVID-19 lifestyle, McDonald cautioned county residents to continue to pay heed to the governor’s executive orders.
“You ask about venturing out without masks and pulling back from the safety orders. I assume you are talking about the Governor’s Emergency Orders and those carry the force of law, so we should follow them carefully until they are rescinded,” McDonald said. “ On the other hand, I have asked our citizens all during this pandemic to exercise common sense and that goes for mask wearing as well. Please wear a mask when inside a business where others may be present or anywhere that six feet of social distancing cannot happen, however, when mowing your yard, all by yourself, you probably do not need a mask. Again, just exercise good common sense and have a healthy respect for others health and we will emerge from this soon.”
