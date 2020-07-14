County changes way of reporting cases

In order to get on the same page with the state’s DSHS numbers, Matagorda County has changed the way it will report positive COVID-19 numbers in the community.
“As you know, the Texas Department of State Health Services, or DSHS, serves as the health department for Matagorda County,” said Aaron Fox, chief business development officer and public information officer for the Matagorda County Health District. “At our request, DSHS agreed to a new reporting structure which will allow Matagorda County Health Officials to quickly and accurately report the latest DSHS numbers in simple, sharable, graphic form. They will now provide us updated numbers nightly in an expanded format, which we will then report the next business day.”
In keeping with that new reporting system, the overall positive cases for Matagorda County went from 521 on Monday, July 13 to 372 on Tuesday, July 14.
Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County, said that doesn’t mean we have less cases but that the state’s reporting has not caught up with what the county was posting as positive cases in the county.
“We fully expect to be at 521 total positive cases within a week or two,” Thames said.
Fox said many of have questioned why the numbers on the DSHS public dashboard and the numbers disclosed by Matagorda County Health Officials are not the same.
“The reason is this,” Fox said. “As testing facilities, we have access to new case information immediately after test results are returned, whereas the DSHS dashboard is updated after that information is resulted, reported by us, compiled and vetted by DSHS, and then sent on for public reporting through the DSHS dashboard.
Knowing that there is a delay of up to a 5-days for DSHS test result numbers, and an up to 9-day delay for fatality numbers, we decided to generate public information releases using our own real-time, lab-verified numbers,” Fox said. “But as the number of cases skyrocket leading up to flu and back to school season, Matagorda County Health and Emergency Operations officials are expecting a number of changes that will likely diminish our ability to report accurately in the future.”
Fox said several changes are affecting this decision.
First, there are a number of new testing sites that have recently opened or are scheduled to open soon that use out of state independent labs for resulting. Second, there’s a growing number of in-home COVID-19 tests on the market that use out of state independent labs for resulting. Third, there’s a growing number of Matagorda County residents traveling outside of the county to one of the many drive-up COVID-19 testing sites in the metro Houston area. Fourth, collectively, we know of dozens of people who live in a household with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive patient who are also sick with COVID-19 symptoms but have not been tested.
“We’ve also had numerous accounts of people visiting the emergency room with classic COVID-19 symptoms who left without being swabbed because they didn’t think they could tolerate the process,” Fox said.
Finally, as hospitals and physician offices face being overwhelmed during flu season, the hospital district expects state-wide policy changes that will allow physicians to diagnose COVID-19 based on symptoms and demographic factors alone without a lab test.
“Because of this, Matagorda County Health and Emergency Operations Officials are faced with a decision,” Fox said. “We can continue reporting as we are now, and risk offering inaccurate but speedy information, or we can begin using official DSHS numbers and provide accurate, but delayed information.
“In a world of tough decisions, this one was pretty easy,” Fox said. “Releasing public information that we know to be inaccurate is unethical and not in the best interest of the public.”
Effective immediately, the Matagorda County Hospital District and the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center will begin using the daily certified numbers provided by DSHS as the sole source for public reporting.
“We will update the COVID-19 page at the hospital website using the numbers provided by DSHS, and we will publish a graphic representation of those numbers to the hospital and EOC Facebook pages,” Fox said. “This process will be in effect Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.
Behind the scenes, our operations will not change,” Fox said. “We will continue to monitor live cases in real time in order to inform medical and local government decision-making, and we will continue supporting the Emergency Operations Center’s efforts to ensure the safety of our law enforcement, EMS, fire and rescue, and other first responders who serve us so well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.