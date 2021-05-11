Matagorda County averaging 10.5 positives a day 

While nationally there is talk about federal guidance on wearing face coverings may change soon, Matagorda County is currently averaging 10.5 new COVID-19 cases a day ranking itself in the top five of Texas counties with cases per capita.
“We went from 188 new cases in March to a total of 315 in April for an average of 10.5 new cases per day. May started on a weekend and we’re just coming off of a weekend so it’s too soon to project what May numbers will look like. I can say that the testing activity and hospital admissions we’re experiencing indicates that the Month of May is on track to be another month of 300+ new cases. For perspective, our highest month so far has been January 2021 with 491 new cases,” said Aaron Fox, chief business development officer and public information officer for the Matagorda County Hospital District.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be updating its guidance almost in real time, as more Americans get vaccinated.
Fox said there is no real reason why the numbers are on the rise again in the county but added that normally they rise when people start to gather in numbers causing the person-to-person transfer of the virus.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of cases has always increased or decreased due to an increase or decrease of person-to-person transfer through respiratory droplets. More exposure equals more risk, so it’s up to us to determine what level of risk is acceptable for ourselves and our families as well as the level of risk we’re willing to pose to others. Some may feel comfortable attending a large event or gathering if they mask up and stay grouped with members of their household, while those at a higher risk level may choose not to attend an event or gathering at all. A few will do little to nothing to protect themselves or others. In any case, the outcomes of the individual decisions we make on a daily basis determines whether our collective numbers ultimately go up, hold steady, or go down,” Fox said.
The CDC relaxed its guidance last month on wearing masks outdoors, but still advises both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to still wear masks in indoor public spaces, such as a mall, movie theater or museum.
Fox said the numbers right now in the county are not in a good place and need to be lowered.
“At this time, there are only 4 counties in Texas with a higher number of total cases per 1,000 residents than Matagorda County. Our numbers indicate that we’re currently at 44 cases per 1,000 residents, meaning 1 out of every 9 residents in Matagorda County has been ill with COVID-19 at some point since the start of the pandemic,” Fox said.
Fox said the increase in numbers and the amount per capita needs to be taken seriously by county residents and officials.
“It’s certainly a call to action for continued safety precautions and vaccinations,” Fox said.
He said that the hospital is currently averaging 8 to 12 patients a day that are being admitted to the hospital due to complications from COVID-19.
“This number changes hourly due to admits and discharges throughout the day. We still have capacity, and we’re still standing ready to provide care to our community,” Fox said.
From the beginning, the hospital and county officials have urged resident to take the proper precautions to prevent the spread of the virus in the community.
Know your risk level
• Some people, including adults age 85 or older, pregnant women, and people with severe underlying conditions may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 complications than others
• Wash your hands often
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
o It’s especially important to wash:
o Before eating or preparing food
o Before touching your face
o After using the restroom
o After leaving a public place
o After blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing
o After handling your cloth face covering
o After changing a diaper
o After caring for someone sick
o After touching animals or pets
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Avoid close contact
• Inside your home: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
o If possible, maintain 6 feet between the person who is sick and other household members.
• Outside your home: Put 6 feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household.
o Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread virus.
o Stay at least 6 feet (about 2 arms’ length) from other people.
o Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others
• You could spread COVID-19 to others even if you do not feel sick.
• The cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected.
• Everyone should wear a cloth face cover in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
o Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
• Do NOT use a facemask meant for a healthcare worker. Currently, surgical masks and N95 respirators are critical supplies that should be reserved for healthcare workers and other first responders.
• Continue to keep about 6 feet between yourself and others. The cloth face cover is not a substitute for social distancing.
Clean and disinfect
• Clean AND disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
• If surfaces are dirty, clean them. Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
• Then, use a household disinfectant. Most common EPA-registered household disinfectants will work.
Monitor Your Health Daily
• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.
o Especially important if you are running essential errands, going into the office or workplace, and in settings where it may be difficult to keep a physical distance of 6 feet.
• Take your temperature if symptoms develop.
o Don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, like acetaminophen.
• Follow CDC guidance if symptoms develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.