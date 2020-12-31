MRMC sets up COVID-19 vaccine form on website

The Matagorda Regional Medical Center has set up a COVID-19 request form on its website so area residents can be alerted as to when the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Matagorda County for the general public.
The signup form is located at https://www.matagordaregional.org/signup.
“At this time, public COVID-19 vaccines are not expected to arrive in Matagorda County until February at the earliest and may not arrive until April,” said Aaron Fox, Chief Business Devel-opment Officer and Public Information Officer for the Matagorda County Hospital District.
“We do not have a specific date, and even the February through April timeframe is just an es-timate. We will launch an outreach campaign to notify our entire community as soon as the vaccine is available to the public through MRMC.”
By filling out the form, residents are requesting to be notified when MRMC has public COVID-19 vaccination information available. This is a contact request form, not an order or reservation form.
Filling out this form does not guarantee that residents will receive a COVID-19 vaccination from MRMC, and it does not mean that you have to receive a COVID-19 vaccination from MRMC or any other health organization.
Fox said what it does mean is MRMC will attempt to alert residents by email or text when they have public COVID-19 vaccination information available.
“The request for information form is thorough because it allows MRMC administrators to gauge demographic interest in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine,” Fox said. “MRMC may share de-identified demographic information with health officials at the county and state levels, but we will never share your first or last name, phone number, or email address with anyone. You do not have to fill out this form in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine from MRMC or any other health care provider. This form is optional.”
Do not call the hospital or the hospital lab in an attempt to obtain a vaccine at this time, since all doses are earmarked for MRMC health workers and will be prioritized for first responders and long-term care residents for at least the next 30 to 45 days.
Fox said healthcare workers and first responders are the first to receive the vaccination as it has arrived in the county.
“They have a greater chance of spreading the virus should they become ill. Vulnerable populations, such those in nursing homes will also be prioritized,” Fox said. “The COVID-19 virus is new, the vaccine is new, and the medical community is managing this pandemic for the first time. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the virus.
“There’s even more we don’t know about the vaccine, including how long it will be effective and who it will work best for,” Fox said. “So, the bad news is we’ll likely still need to be “on guard” for the next several years. The good news is the definition of “on guard” will change and become less restrictive as we learn more about the virus and how the vaccine works.”
