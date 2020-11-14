Joining the rest of the nation in modifying holiday events as a result of COVID-19, the EAC - Economic Action Committee of the Gulf Coast has announced this year’s approach to hosting its Annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Luncheon and Fundraiser.
The event is being held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 18 at the Senior Center located at 904 Whitson.
“We are excited that our senior citizen Thanksgiving luncheon and fundraiser is only days away,” said EAC Executive Director Kristie Pustejovsky.
“This year will be a little different than past events,”
“The event will take place as a drive-through pick up this year,”
“We will be having turkey and dressing plates which will be available free to charge to all senior citizens,” said Pustejovsky.
Senior citizens must be present in the vehicle to be eligible for the free plate.
The plates will be available to the general public at $10 per plate for anyone interested in purchasing.
“We are hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until we sell out,” said Pustejovsky.
“Something unique we are doing as well for our senior citizens this year since it is a drive-through event is that we are offering informational booths throughout the pick-up line for those interested.”
The event will also feature booths along the pick-up line with holiday crafts available to view and purchase.
All proceeds from the event go to support the EAC senior citizen home-delivered meal program.
Bulk orders are welcome and may be placed ahead of time to be delivered.
If you have any questions or need additional information contact the EAC at 979-245-6901.
EAC Senior Citizen to host Thanksgiving Luncheon Fundraiser Nov. 18
