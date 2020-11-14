EAC Senior Citizen to host Thanksgiving Luncheon Fundraiser Nov. 18

The EAC - Economic Action Committee of the Gulf Coast staff are prepared for this year’s Annual Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Luncheon and Fundraiser. This year’s approach to hosting the event is geared to keeping senior citizens safe while attending. Pictured from left: Kristie Pustejovsky, Sheniqua Martin, Margie Galvan, Felicia Parks, Jody Johnson, Linda Stewart, Debra Allen, Dedo Martin, Gladys Thomas and Chris Pustejovsky as “Mr. Turkey”.