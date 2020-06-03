Cristobal forms near Bay of Campeche

The Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Cristobal, the third tropical cyclone of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season, the storm formed in the Bay of Campeche,135 miles WSW of Campeche, Mexico.
Cristobal formed from the remnants of Tropical Storm Amanda in the Pacific Ocean. According to the National Hurricane Center, Cristobal is currently moving southwest at 3 mph. Cristobal currently has max sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.
Current forecasts from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) indicate that the Five Day tracking, places the storm in the central Gulf of Mexico by noon on Saturday, June 6.
Early guidance and models suggest landfall somewhere in the Texas-Louisiana-Mississippi region in the early part of next week. Strengthening up to hurricane strength is also a possibility.
For the time being, we are monitoring the situation with the EOC staff. If a direct threat to our area materializes, selected partners will be asked to support a response.
All partners should begin reviewing their hurricane response plans and making preparations now. This includes incorporating COVID-19 distancing and hygiene requirements into sheltering and evacuations plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.