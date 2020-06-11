Matagorda County now has zero positive COVID-19 patients at MRMC

After reporting six new positive COVID-19 cases, Matagorda County officials had a bit of good news concerning the pandemic’s grip on the community.
Matagorda County Hospital District Officials reported they have zero positive COVID-19 patients seeking treatment at Matagorda Regional Medical Center. This is the first time since early March we have not had someone seeking treatment in the Medical Center.
Matagorda County has been informed we have five (5) recovered patient and zero new cases of COVID-19 today with five pending test results.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reported today that they have 29 negative and zero pending Covid-19 cases.
Matagorda County currently has 77 positive cases, of which 52 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 20.
The 20 positive cases are located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, Van Vleck, Sargent, and Markham.
The DSHS epidemiological teams assigned to Matagorda County continue to have difficulty reaching some of the COVID-19 positive members of our community.
“We have also received reports from the epidemiological teams assigned to Matagorda County that they are having difficulty reaching some of the COVID-19 positive members of our community,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer. “The purpose of these phone calls from the state are to verify health status and report recovered cases accurately. If you or someone in your household is recovering or believe that you have already recovered from COVID-19, we encourage you to answer calls from the state or call them back as soon as you are able to do so. The area codes to watch for are most likely from the Greater Houston and Austin areas.”
Epidemiological (Epi) team is a team of diverse and multidisciplinary public health professionals who provide support and strength to the capacity of an agency during an event where the need for resources is beyond the routine capability. The Epi teams consist of a staff with skills ranging from specialty areas such as epidemiology, environmental health, health preparedness, nursing, health education, laboratory technology, etc. Establishment of Epi teams could be a very useful addition to a public health department and could lead to the early, efficient, and effective response to public health emergencies.
The Epi team is usually led by an epidemiologist or a professional experienced in outbreak investigation and public health epidemiology. The Epi team consists of clinical/nursing staff, environmental health or sanitation specialists, health educators, preparedness staff, planners, a public information officer, and Epi-trained staff (public health and/or administrative staff trained in epidemiological principles). The team is usually led by an epidemiologist or designee who directly coordinates with the program manager, director, or appropriate leadership of an agency to facilitate the incident-related activities.
The Epi-trained staff can perform data collection and entry and assist in maintaining the line listing of cases and controls. The public information officer plays an important role in handling all media inquiries and other communication activities. All teams or involved staff members are also responsible for providing the regular situational briefing to the incident leader (epidemiologist and/or designee).
Thames said Monday’s increase has raised a red flag for the community but at the same time, officials here are conducting tests daily on patients and new positives can be expected.
“We are always worried about new cases, but when we asked about today’s numbers we were told that the medical professionals are testing everyone,” Thames said. “Anyone who has any procedure is tested including the family. There have been well over 2000 Covid-19 tests. In the County we have doubled the testing capabilities. So we think the added positive cases are from additional tests being done.
“I have read about a lady in Matagorda County that self-identified that she was positive without any symptoms,” Thames said. “So we are all learning new things about this virus. When I checked on the surrounding counties we are still in the same range or below them.”
Right now, the medical officials in Matagorda County believe the increase in numbers is due to a increase in testing and not a second spike as was predicted for some areas.
“That is what the medical community thinks, it follows what we have been hearing from the governor and the national medical leaders,” Thames said.
The daily numbers are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
