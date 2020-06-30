Matagorda County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

On Tuesday June 30, the Matagorda County EOC has been informed that we have an additional seventeen (17) new cases of COVID-19.
The total number of recovered cases is 61. We recorded 144 cases in the month of June.
The medical professionals also report 7 patients seeking treatment with COVID-19 in Matagorda Regional Medical Center.The Palacios Community Medical Center reports 44 negative and eleven (10) pending Covid-19 cases.
Matagorda County currently has 215 positive cases, of which 61 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 149. The positive cases continue to be located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, Van Vleck, Markham, Blessing, Pledger and Cedar lane.
During a televised press conference at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Abbott, along with Vice President Mike Pence and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, talked about the necessity of wearing a face covering in Texas and other states where cases are quickly rising.
Coronavirus cases in the state have taken “a very swift and dangerous turn over the past few weeks,” said Abbott, who closed bars and reduced dining facility capacities back to 50% on June 26. He also closed all floating and tubing facilities and paused further reopening of the state. Elective surgeries are no longer available in Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis counties, as coronavirus-related hospitalizations are rising in the areas of San Antonio, Dallas, Houston and Austin. “The positivity rate shows a measurement,” Abbott said. “Over 10% would be an alarm to rein in the spread of COVID-19.”
Several cities and counties throughout Texas have enacted face covering mandates. No such guidance has come from the state or federal governments. While saying the economy needs to reopen to allow Texans to put food on the table and pay rent, Abbott also asked residents to stay home when possible.
“Don’t go out unless you need to go out,” Abbott said at the press conference.
Vice President Pence, visiting Texas for a “ground report” with the governor and his team on Sunday, said residents should listen to their local health officials when it comes to slowing the spread of coronavirus. He also encouraged Texans to wears masks where social distancing cannot be maintained.
“We’re with you, and we’re going to stay with you,” Pence told Abbott. “Texas and your health care system will have the supplies to meet this moment.”
Birx supported the push for wearing face coverings, saying new information confirms it protects the wearer from spreading and possibly contracting the disease.
According to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas has 148,728 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,393 fatalities as of June 28.The Office of the Governor and University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman today released a new public service announcement (PSA) titled, "The Power of Teamwork." In the PSA, Herman urges Texans to work together as a team to stop COVID-19 by washing their hands regularly, social distancing, wearing a mask, and staying home when possible.
https://www.dropbox.com/s/g0q19m09kmbfeo1/Tom%20Herman%20PSA.mov?dl=0
“This is University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman. As Texans, we understand the power of teamwork whether it's on or off the field. And right now, we need a team effort to stop COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to protect our health and the health of our loved ones. So make sure you do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands, practice social distancing, of course wear a mask, and if you can, stay home. Together, we will beat COVID-19. Hook 'em.”
The details on all of the positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
(1) comment
100 cases today in Brazoria County, half in the north and the rest spread around the south. Yes, it hits rural areas too. Please protect yourselves.
