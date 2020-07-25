Hurricane Hanna causing storm surge along coastline, Sargent area

At 7 AM CDT (1200 UTC), the center of Hurricane Hanna was located by reconnaissance aircraft and NOAA Doppler weather radars near latitude 27.1 North, longitude 96.0 West. Hanna is moving toward the west near 9 mph (15 km), and this motion should continue through this morning.
A gradual turn toward the west-southwest is expected by tonight and that motion should continue through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Hanna should make landfall along the Texas coast within the hurricane warning area this afternoon or early this evening.
Data from the reconnaissance aircraft and Doppler weather radars indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph (120 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast before Hanna makes landfall later today. Rapid weakening is expected after Hanna moves inland. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles (40 km) from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles (150 km) from the center.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Port Mansfield to Sargent Texas.
A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 24 hours in the indicated locations.
