County reports open roads, school districts back in operation after Beta

Matagorda County reports all roads are open in Matagorda County, including the Sargent, Texas swing bridge at the end of FM 457.
All 5 Independent School Districts are back in operation.
We are still in recovery mode in Matagorda County, so if you do not own property along the coast, now is not a good time to come down.
The next phase for the County Commissioners and Elected Officials is clean up and damage assessment.
The coastal areas of Sargent was hardest hit, followed closely by the coastal areas of Matagorda.
In Palacios, higher than normal tides and storm surge caused flooding issues in low lying areas which caused minor damage to ground level structures.
The high tides along with the storm surge moved water well past the normal water line. Road damage all along the coast was extensive.
Thankfully we had no reports of serious injury or deaths.
The number one goal of the Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is the health and safety of our residents and our visitors. To achieve this goal, we monitor all aspects of a situation and effectively communicate the activities that our citizens need to protect themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.