County reports two new cases

Matagorda County health officials are reporting two new COVID-19 cases over the Memorial Day weekend.
The first case is a male between the ages of 60-70 and the patient is recovering at home. The second case is a male between the ages of 80-90 and he too is recovering at home.
Again, there was no report from the Palacios Community Medical Center. The last report we received said 19 negative and 0 pending.
Matagorda County total is 69 positive cases, of which 42 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 22.
These numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center by the experts at the Texas Department of State Health Services. The Texas Department of State Health Services is the official source for these numbers. They serve as the Health Department for Matagorda County.
The following are the minimum recommended health protocols for all parts of our community that are choosing to operate in Texas.
Under the direction of Governor Abbott, with the advice of the Lt. Governor, Speaker of the House, Attorney General, and Texas Comptroller:
The Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas will safely and strategically restart and revitalize all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture.
Check out this site, it has hundreds of sites that offer you ways to re-open and stay safe.
https://gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas
Open Texas Checklists
New and in effect May 31.
•Day Youth Camp Operators
•Day Youth Camp Families
•Overnight Youth Camp Operators
•Overnight Youth Camp Families
•Professional Sports Leagues (Updated May 22, 2020)
Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames reminds residents that the COVID-19 virus can infect people of all ages in this community.
Thames said research from the Centers for Disease Control, among others, has found that while children do get infected by COVID-19, relatively few children with COVID-19 are hospitalized. However, some severe outcomes have been reported in children, and a child with a mild or even asymptomatic case of COVID-19 can spread the infection to others who may be far more vulnerable.
While it is not possible to eliminate all risk of furthering the spread of COVID-19, the current science suggests there are many steps schools can take to reduce the risks to students, teachers, staff, and their families significantly.
Even if an infected person is only mildly ill, the people they spread it to may become seriously ill or even die, especially if that person is 65 or older with pre-existing health conditions that place them at higher risk. Because of the hidden nature of this threat, everyone should rigorously follow the practices specified in these protocols, all of which facilitate a safe and measured reopening of Texas.
The daily numbers are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
