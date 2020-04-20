Texas Governor Greg Abbott talked about his plan last Friday to reopen Texas.
Schools won’t be a part of that plan. Schools — including public, private, and higher education institutions — will remain closed for the 2019-2020 school year under the governor’s executive order.
Teachers will be allowed to go into classrooms for video instruction under the order as well as perform administrative duties and to clean out their classrooms.
Students will continue distance learning until the end of the school year.
“Of course, I understand why we can't hold in-person class, but it's still very disappointing,” Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien said. “My heart especially goes out to our seniors. They have worked very hard for this, and their last spring semester hasn't turned out like we planned. This virus is highly contagious and it would be very difficult to follow social distancing with students and staff if we held in-person classes. The safety and health of our students and staff is our top priority.”
Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Andrew Seigrist was also disappointed but understanding about the governor’s decision, but the district will continue its efforts to educate students from a distance.
“Tidehaven will be strong in continuing online learning, printing paper packets for students who lack internet, and we will continue to serve both a breakfast and a lunch to every child ages 1-18,” Seigrist said. “The administrative team, faculty and staff at Tidehaven understand the difficult and unusual situation we have at hand. This is testing our creativity in meeting the needs of our students. We are ready, we have prepared, and we will do our very best to meet the challenge presented to our students. Teachers continue to collaborate in live interactive lessons with students and we are following their work closely.”
Bay City ISD Superintendent Marshall Scott III also supported the governor’s decision and that the district will continue to support students by providing meals and instructional support by remote learning.
Drive-thru meals will continue to be offered by the districts through the end of the school year, except for scheduled school holidays.
Distance learning and drive-thru meals will continue through May 24 in Bay City ISD.
With in-school learning suspended for the rest of the year, high school seniors are left to wonder if the Class of 2020 will get to walk the stage for graduation. Right now, most districts are uncertain about those plans.
“We will seek input from our 2020 seniors and their families regarding graduation options,” Scott said. “Governor Abbott will provide more guidance on graduation ceremonies in the near future so we will wait to hear what he shares before making any final decisions.”
O’Brien said his administrative team is presently working on a plan for graduation. When those plans are finalized, they will be shared via the Van Vleck ISD website and on their social media pages.
Tidehaven ISD is also in discussion about what options it has for graduation.
“We are exploring several ideas,” Seigrist said. “What we want to do is spend a great deal of time trying to decide and plan the best possible option. If we allow ourselves time to coordinate, ponder and collaborate on the idea, I have no doubt we will find a creative solution to the graduation dilemma.”
