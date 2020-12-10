Third Wave is here: Rising cases forces schools to close doors

Two Matagorda County school districts are having to change their learning structure due to outbreaks of COVID-19 on their campuses
Tidehaven ISD will move its entire district to remote learning Dec. 14-16 while Matagorda School will remain closed until after the Christmas holidays.
Matagorda County now has 110 active COVID-19 cases as the area continues to gradually increase upwards in positive cases,” said Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames. “We are seeing a gradual rise in cases. “The predictions are with Thanksgiving we might see more of an increase.”
“New cases of COVID-19 are continuing to rise in Matagorda County,” said Aaron Fox, MCHD’s Chief Business Development Officer and acting PIO. “In context of incubation periods and the language often used by state officials, looking at the numbers in rolling 14-day periods can be helpful. At the time of this response, our number of new COVID-19 cases during our last four 14-day periods are 29, 37, 48, and 106 cases respectively.”
According to Matagorda ISD Superintendent Susan Phillips, due to more positive cases, Matagorda School is closing. Junior high might have to stay closed until after the Christmas break.
Tidehaven Superintendent Andrew Siegrist said, Tidehaven ISD, much like other school districts around us, is experiencing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the district. Out of an abundance of caution, the district has made the decision that we will move the entire school district to online learning for Dec. 14, 15, and 16.
Siegrist said this decision to move to online learning was made after consulting and collaborating with all campus principals.
“Our situation at the school is ever changing, while we are planning to move to online on Monday, Dec. 14, the situation may change next week,” Siegrist said. “Please be prepared with home plans.”
All school teachers and employees will report for duty on their campuses and all teachers will teach remotely from their classroom on Dec. 14-16.
Students who need Chromebooks or Wi-Fi hotspots will have those issued to them beginning Monday, Dec. 7. Campus administrators will be coordinating the distribution of technology devices to the students as needed. Tidehaven ISD is fully prepared to move to the online learning platform and provide our students with a quality education as we weather the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.
Tidehaven ISD has taken this step out of a genuine concern for the safety of our students and staff, and we appreciate the support of our students and parents.
Final exams for secondary students are cancelled. Teachers may choose to give the semester exam to help students learn the material but a grade will not be recorded for the final exams for secondary students.
“We ask that parents please communicate with their child’s teacher if you have any questions,” Siegrist said. “All teachers will be communicating with their classes on how they will be providing lessons through the online platforms and so all students should be fully aware of how classes will be conducted. This is a planned transition to the online platform, and we are moving forward with a great deal of careful thought and planning for this transition period. We will resume normal school operations with face to face instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 5.”
“To Go” Lunches will be prepared and served Dec. 14-16 out of the Markham and Blessing campuses as we have done in the past.
According to Fox, in November 2020, the county logged 165 new cases of COVID-. That’s a 29 percent increase from September and double the new cases from October. When combined with the increase in residents seeking testing and needing hospitalization due to complications from COVID-19, it is apparent that the third wave of COVID-19 has begun in Matagorda County.
To date, Matagorda County has had 59 COVID-19 fatalities, including 5 in October and 4 in November.
“As we move into the Christmas season and the New Year, we’d like to remind everyone that the same precautions recommended nearly 10 months ago remain unchanged,” Fox said.
In the interest of personal health, public health, and economic health, Fox once again strongly encouraged everyone to:
• Remain at least 6 feet apart from anyone who does not live under your roof.
• Wear a face mask when you cannot maintain at least 6 feet of physical distance between yourself and others.
• Clean your hands often, either with soap and water for 20 seconds or a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
And of course,
• Avoid travel or gatherings of any kind if you are ill, have been around someone who is ill, or if you are a member of a high-risk population such as adults age 85 or older, those who are pregnant, and those with cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, or any number of other underlying health issues as listed by the CDC.
“At this time, the Matagorda Regional Medical Center is treating several COVID-19 patients,” Fox said. “We still have capacity, we’re still well-stocked and have a dedicated staff, and we remain open and ready to provide a wide range of inpatient and outpatient services to our community in a clean, sterile, and safe environment.
“Remember that viruses are small and incomplete cells that can only reproduce by using the supplies and tools they get from our cells. Basic science and simple math tell us that the more people we get close to without safety measures in place, the greater the odds of transmission,” Fox said. “So again, we encourage everyone to do their part in reducing and slowing the spread of this virus in order to keep our community healthy and to keep our hospital from being overwhelmed by people all needing to seek treatment at the same time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.