Outbreak cases Tidehaven ISD to move to remote classes Dec. 14-16

According to a Tidehaven Independent School District Facebook post, Tidehaven ISD will move the entire district to remote learning Dec. 14-16.
Tidehaven Superintendent Andrew Siegrist, Tidehaven ISD, much like other school districts around us, is experiencing a rise in the number of Covid 19 cases in the district. Out of an abundance of caution, the district has made the decision that we will move the entire school district to online learning for Dec. 14, 15, and 16.
Siegrist said this decision to move to online learning was made after consulting and collaborating with all campus principals.
“Our situation at the school is ever changing, while we are planning to move to online on Monday, Dec. 14, the situation may change next week,” Siegrist said. “Please be prepared with home plans.”
All school teachers and employees will report for duty on their campuses and all teachers will teach remotely from their classroom on Dec. 14-16.
Students who need Chromebooks or Wi-Fi hotspots will have those issued to them beginning Monday, Dec. 7. Campus administrators will be coordinating the distribution of technology devices to the students as needed. Tidehaven ISD is fully prepared to move to the online learning platform and provide our students with a quality education as we weather the recent rise in Covid cases.
Tidehaven ISD has taken this step out of a genuine concern for the safety of our students and staff, and we appreciate the support of our students and parents.
Final exams for secondary students are cancelled. Teachers may choose to give the semester exam to help students learn the material but a grade will not be recorded for the final exams for secondary students.
“We ask that parents please communicate with their child’s teacher if you have any questions,” Siegrist said. “All teachers will be communicating with their classes on how they will be providing lessons through the online platforms and so all students should be fully aware of how classes will be conducted. This is a planned transition to the online platform, and we are moving forward with a great deal of careful thought and planning for this transition period. We will resume normal school operations with face to face instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 5th, 2021.”
“To Go” Lunches will be prepared and served Dec. 14-16 out of the Markham and Blessing campuses as we have done in the past.
