UPDATE: Church services adapting to COVID-19 outbreak in community

With the current information given about COVID-19, many churches in the county have had to make the difficult decision to cancel in person services and Sunday School classes and have moved to hosting services completely online. Here are how some of the churches within the county are adapting:
First United Methodist Church Bay City – All worship services and Sunday School classes are cancelled until further notice. Each Sunday at 10 am, there will be a live-streaming of messages from Dr. Karen Dorris, the interim pastor, which will be posted on their Facebook page.
Holy Cross, Bay City – Bishop Cahill is requiring priests celebrate Masses without a congregation. Effective until March 31, the priests in the Diocese of Victoria will continue to celebrate the Eucharist in their parishes, but without a congregation. Bishop Cahill has suggested resources people may use to join in spiritual communion from their homes, which can be found in “Letter from Bishop Cahill” on holycrossbaycity.org.
Ignite Church, Bay City – On Sundays there will be a live-streamed online service at 9 am. This service can be watched through their app, website, or YouTube channel. The service is recorded so church goers can watch it anytime.
Discover Life Church, Markham – Online services are held on Sundays and can be seen through their Facebook Page. The church encourages those who need personal prayer to message them.
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Markham – On Sundays at 7:15 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 11:15 a.m., there will be online worship via Livestream from their website, www.pilgrimrestphx.org, Facebook Live, or their app by touching the media icon.
First Presbyterian Church of Palacios – Services will be held online on Sundays, through the meeting program Zoom. More information is available on their Facebook page.
First United Methodist Church Palacios – Pastor David Moreno will be hosting church services online on Sundays. The service can be found on the church’s Facebook page and YouTube. The service is recorded so that it may be watched at any time.
First Baptist Church, Van Vleck – Services will be posted on the church’s Facebook page at 10:50 am on Sundays, and will be posted on their website, www.fbcvanvleck.org.
Any churches wishing to add to this list, email Julia.landry@baycitytribune.com.
