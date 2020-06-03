Matagorda County adds another positive case

Matagorda County Hospital District Officials are reporting one new case of COVID-19 today. The patient is a male between the ages of 40 and 50 who is recovering at home.
“We have also received reports from the epidemiological teams assigned to Matagorda County that they are having difficulty reaching some of the COVID-19 positive members of our community,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer. “The purpose of these phone calls from the state are to verify health status and report recovered cases accurately. If you or someone in your household is recovering or believe that you have already recovered from COVID-19, we encourage you to answer calls from the state or call them back as soon as you are able to do so. The area codes to watch for are most likely from the Greater Houston and Austin areas.”
Matagorda County currently has 71 positive cases, of which 46 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 20.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reported they have 25 negative and 3 pending Covid-19 cases.
The Governor’s Strike Force to Open Texas will safely and strategically restart and revitalize all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture.
Please check out this site, it has hundreds of sites that offer you ways to re-open and stay safe.
It is updated on a regular basis.
https://gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas
The daily numbers are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
These numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center by the experts at the Texas Department of State Health Services. The Texas Department of State Health Services is the official source for these numbers. They serve as the Health Department for Matagorda County.
