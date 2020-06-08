An additional three positive COVID-19 cases posted by Matagorda County; six for day

Matagorda County Hospital District Officials are reporting three additional new cases of COVID-19 Monday, June 8. Including the three new cases reported this morning; this now brings the total of six new cases for June 8.
“We spoke with the medical officials about the increase and was informed that they are testing both symptomatic and asymptomatic persons,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer. “They stated they have doubled the testing capabilities.”
Thames pointed out that Matagorda County has completed more than 2,000 tests.
“So from a percentage basis, we are still below the numbers we had at the beginning,” Thames said.
Patient 75 is a female between the ages of 25-25 and is recovering at home. Patient 76 is a male between the ages of 50-60 and is recovering at home. Patient 77 is a female between the ages of 50-60 and is recovering at home.
It is believed that patients 76 and 77 are social connected.
The daily numbers are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
The experts at the Texas Department of State Health Services provide these numbers to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center. The Texas Department of State Health Services is the official source for these numbers. They serve as the Health Department for Matagorda County.
