VVISD gives O’Brien authority to make decisions during outbreak

As the threat of the COVID-19 corona virus continues, the Van Vleck ISD Board of Trustees voted Monday night to allow superintendent John O’Brien to make certain business decisions without board approval.
The board met in the Van Vleck High School cafeteria to allow for board members to spread out to allow for social distancing.
Under the resolution, the board gave O’Brien to authority to act in place of the board to make decisions regarding payment of employees during emergency closure.
The resolution will also allow the superintendent to alter the 2019-2020 calendar by changing and/or adding school/instructional hours and work/school days as necessitated by any emergency closure.
The superintendent can also act in place of the board in regards to employee leave and create guidelines and make decisions regarding absences, leave time, leave days and compensation or any employee who is quarantined as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus and or tests positive for the COVID-19 and submits appropriate medical documentation for themselves or a family member.
O’Brien can also act in place of the board to suspend or modify the timelines for the local grievance process and the authoring to seek the necessary waivers from the Texas Education Agency for missed instructional days, low attendance or any matters related to the emergency closure of schools.
The authority was also given to declare a catastrophe and take all actions as appropriate regarding temporary suspension of the Texas Public Information Act.
O’Brien received the authority to act in place of the board regarding procurement of goods and services that are necessary to protect the safety of students and students related to COVID-19 and its potential spread.
Later, the board approved the applying for the missed school day waiver from the Texas Education Agency because of the coronavirus.
Assistant superintendent Christie Dement talked to the board about providing supplemental work to students during their absence from the classroom.
Dement told the board the district already has online programs for students from Pre-K through 12th grade, which have already been vetted and been checked for online security.
“At this point, we have checked out over 400 Chromebooks to the students. Our high school students all have one. The next day after we checked those out, all teachers called every student to let them know we are encouraging them and we are carrying on, we are with them and we care about them,” Dement said.
She said the district has reached out to families through a survey to see if they have access to a wi-fi connection. She said 50 families are going to receive a mobile hotspot from the district. The district ordered the mobile hotspots, but they are backlogged because of so many other requests from other districts.
Those who do not have access to online learning right now, Dement said, activity sheets are being handed out for students to keep when they pick up lunches through the drive-thru lunches handed out daily at O.H. Herman Middle School and at Sargent First Baptist Church.
O’Brien said the biggest thing that Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath stressed is was not to put stress on teachers and students at this time. The main the district is trying to do is maintain and emphasize what students have already learned.
“There are a lot of unknowns. There are a lot of families where parents have been laid off temporarily and that’s put on a little bit of a hardship. So, we did not want to stress anything about grading or finished product at this point. The commissioner has tasked us with carrying on with a bit of normalcy and a routine and that’s what we have done,” Dement said.
O’Brien said those students who have internet access and aren’t accessing what is offered online are contacted by the teacher.
“The teachers can see who is not accessing it, talk them through it and talk to them about it. That’s one of the things we are trying to do with that enrichment process,” O’Brien said.
Because the district is doing the enrichment program, the district will not have to make up the time they are away from school.
No decisions have been made about graduation at this time, which is a concern of many high school seniors across the nation.
As of now, O’Brien said, are acting under the assumption that March 4 was the final day of instruction for the school year until the district gets further instruction from the state on if or when classes can resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.