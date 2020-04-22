Tenaris donating $150,000 to Houston, Matagorda County in response to COVID-19

As part of its global action plan to support communities where it operates during the global pandemic, Tenaris will be donating $150,000 to Houston and Matagorda County for its response to COVID-19.
“These are our communities, and as partners, we are committed to the health and well-being of our employees, their families and our neighbors,” said Luca Zanotti, Tenaris US President. “With this contribution, we hope to make a positive impact to ongoing response efforts.”
Tenaris has been reaching out to partner communities across the U.S. to understand needs and has already delivered approximately 3,000 N95 and surgical facemasks to a senior living facility in Houston, to Matagorda County and the city of Bay City, Texas, for frontline personnel, and also to a hospital in Blytheville, Arkansas, where it has welded pipe-manufacturing operations.
To ensure the health and safety of its teams, continuity of service to its customers and assistance to communities where it operates, Tenaris developed a comprehensive response plan and formed crisis management committees in all its regions to follow evolving guidelines regarding COVID-19 and adjust measures, as necessary. The company’s plan includes providing assistance to its communities around the world with resources such as personal protective equipment and medical supplies.
Tenaris’s North American headquarters is based in Houston, TX, where it also has manufacturing facilities. The company operates its seamless pipe mill in Bay City, Texas, located in Matagorda County, southwest of Houston.
To read more about how Tenaris has been managing the health crisis, please visit its COVID-19 response page by clicking here.
For more information about Tenaris, please follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
Tenaris is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of steel pipe products and related services for the world’s energy industry and other industrial applications. Our customers include most of the world’s leading oil and gas companies and our revenues amounted to US$7.3 billion in 2019. Employing around 23,000 people worldwide, we operate an integrated network of steel pipe manufacturing, research, finishing and service facilities with industrial operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa and a direct presence in most major oil and gas markets.
