Matagorda County now up to 61 total positive COVID-19 cases

Matagorda County officials are reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, which brings they county’s total to 61. Of those 61 cases, 32 are active.
The new positive cases are both females, both at home, ages 20-30 and 50-60
The cases added April 25th, are not related to tests conducted during Matagorda County’s drive-up test initiative.
“We expect initial drive-up test results to be available as early as Tuesday of next week, with all results being reported by Friday, May 1st,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer. “These numbers will be combined and included in daily totals just like all test site information in Matagorda County is combined and reported.”
The report from the Palacios Community Medical Center 10 negative cases with 2 cases pending.
The total number of recovered cases are 26
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 61.
- 26 recovered cases
- 3 deceased
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
