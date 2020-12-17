County COVID-19 numbers higher now than in summer

According to numbers from DSHS and the Matagorda Regional Medical Center, COVID-19 cases in the county are higher now than they were in the summer months of the pandemic.
During the 15-day period after realizing “Wave 2” of COVID-19 in the community on June 22, the county was averaged 10.5 new positive cases per day. During the 15-day period after realizing “Wave 3” on Dec. 2, the county has averaged 10.7 new positive cases per day.
This news comes on the announcement of a COVID-19 vaccine on its way to the county for first responders and medical personnel on the front lines of the pandemic battle. As of this week, Aaron Fox, and I’m the Chief Business Development Officer and Public Information Officer for the Matagorda County Hospital District, said the district has not received word on when the vaccine will arrive.
“We do not have a date yet,” Fox said. “It seems to be a week-to-week decision regarding which facilities get the vaccine, so we cannot project when it will arrive in Matagorda County. As of now, no rural hospital in Texas has been provided the vaccine. It should be noted however that we are standing ready and prepared for the moment when our hospital makes the list.”
Fox said a plan is already set in place for who will receive the vaccine first when it arrives in Matagorda County.
“Healthcare workers and first responders will be the first to receive the vaccination since they have a greater chance of spreading the virus should they become ill,” Fox said. “Vulnerable populations, such those in nursing homes will also be prioritized.”
According to hospital officials, the area is on track to repeat its summer spike with Christmas and New Year’s Eve spreader events still on the horizon. Fox said even with the vaccine making its arrival, residents still need to take heed of CDC recommendations when it comes to battling this pandemic.
“The COVID-19 virus is new, the vaccine is new, and the medical community is managing this pandemic for the first time,” Fox said. “There’s still a lot we don’t know about the virus. There’s even more we don’t know about the vaccine, including how long it will be effective and who it will work best for.
“So, the bad news is we’ll likely still need to be “on guard” for the next several years,” Fox said. “The good news is the definition of “on guard” will change and become less restrictive as we learn more about the virus and how the vaccine works.”
Still there are many throughout this community that are swearing not to take the vaccine when it becomes available
“When we take the vaccine, we’re taking active steps to protect ourselves from catching the virus and making sure we don’t spread the virus to others,” Fox said. “However, there will always be those who choose not to be or cannot be vaccinated for a number of reasons, so instead of being concerned, we’re preparing to accommodate the health needs of both groups. To be clear though, we strongly encourage everyone who meets the criteria to become vaccinated when the opportunity arises.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.