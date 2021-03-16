County encouraging residents 65 and older to gain vaccine

The Matagorda Emergency Operation Center is encouraging all county residents 65 and older that still need their COVID vaccine to contact the county.
Email information including name, age, date of birth, address and phone number to covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us.
Texas continues to receive doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, and is distributing statewide to hospitals, pharmacies, local health departments, freestanding emergency rooms and other clinics.
Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities (called Phase 1A) plus people over 65 or with a chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from COVID 19 (called Phase 1B) are currently eligible to receive the COVID 19 vaccine.
Phase 1B recipients include:
• People 65 years of age and older
• People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to:
o Cancer
o Chronic kidney disease
o COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
o Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
o Solid organ transplantation
o Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher)
o Pregnancy
o Sickle cell disease
o Type 2 diabetes mellitus
The week of Jan. 11, Texas directed most COVID-19 vaccines received to large sites or hubs around the state to vaccinate more than 100,000 people.
• The goal of this plan is to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment.
• Providers will focus on vaccinating areas and populations hardest hit by COVID-19.
Starting Feb. 12, COVID-19 vaccinations available at Walmart in Bay City.
Sign up began Feb. 12 as well.
Follow the link to the City website for instructions on how to sign up and receive your vaccination - https://www.cityofbaycity.org/398/Covid-19-Information.
Vaccine supply and eligibility will vary based on allocation as well as state and local guidelines. The number of vaccinations will be limited and is planned to continue to increase each week. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club (membership not required) websites once appointments are available, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts.
Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames said at this time, county officials have not received any concrete information as to when the county will receive the additional vaccines.
“After the first round of vaccine supply, we haven’t heard anything concerning additional supply. We are being told that it is on the way, but without a timeline. The best information that we have seen is coming from the medical community again, they have said from the beginning that we should expect more vaccine in March,” Thames said.
“I believe we are looking into summer for everyone who wants a vaccine to have one. Our message is, please get registered on the various waiting list in our community. That is the best way to get yourself and your loved ones vaccinated,” Thames said.
According to the CDC, all COVID-19 vaccines currently available in the United States have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19
All COVID-19 vaccines that are in development are being carefully evaluated in clinical trials and will be authorized or approved only if they make it substantially less likely you’ll get COVID-19.
Based on what the CDC knows about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine may also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.
According to the CDC, getting vaccinated yourself may also protect people around you, particularly people at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
Experts continue to conduct more studies about the effect of COVID-19 vaccination on severity of illness from COVID-19, as well as its ability to keep people from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.
The first round of vaccines to the county were for first responders and healthcare works since they are working in direct contact with positive COVID patients.
Aaron Fox, chief business development officer and public information officer for the Matagorda County Hospital District, said county residents need to remember that the vaccine is free of charge for anyone who wants to get it.
“It’s important to remember that the vaccine is free of charge. Under no circumstances will anyone from MRMC request your credit card number, bank information, or social security number over the phone or through email. If you receive a call or email requesting that type of information, hit delete or hang up, because that call or email is not from us,” Fox said.
“Right now, the vaccine is in high demand with limited availability, which is causing a lot of anxiety. But by the end of the year, we expect the supply to be more in line with demand. That’s not a reason to put off being vaccinated at your first opportunity, but it is a reason to remain optimistic and calm while we wait for more doses to arrive,” Fox said.
Fox said the COVID-19 vaccine is far different than the flu vaccine.
“Each vaccine vial has to be thawed at room temperature for 1 hour before use, which then reduces its shelf life to 12 hours since it can’t be refrozen. On top of that, each vial contains 10 doses, all of which must be dispensed within hours of being punctured. The complexities of setting up and staffing a pop-up vaccine clinic, scheduling, finding last-minute backups when patients don’t show up, and then registering patients, thawing the vaccine, dispensing it within a short timeframe to patient groups that must be divisible by 10 so that there’s no waste, and then monitoring those patients for at least 15 minutes after their shot while social distancing measures are in place gives us a process that is far more complex when compared to administering the flu vaccine,” Fox said.
