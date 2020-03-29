UPDATE 4 p.m. Sunday: Matagorda County now has 17 positive COVID-19 cases

Matagorda County now has 17 positive COVID-19 cases.
“We continue to work with every testing site to keep the public informed concerning the number of positive and negative cases,” said Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames. “We reported two positive cases this morning and received five additional positive cases today.”
The Matagorda County Emergency Operations Center will hold a Facebook live event at 1 p.m. Monday March 30.
The five new positive cases include: a female between the ages of 30-35, at home with no related travel, a female between the ages of 60 - 65, at home with no related travel, a male between the ages of 40 - 45, at home with no related travel, a male between the ages of 45-55, at home with no related travel, a female between the ages of 30 - 35, at home with no related travel, a male between the ages of 45-50, at home with no related travel and a female between the ages of 20 - 25, at home with no related travel.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
Matagorda Country has a total of 17 Positive Cases, 223 Negative Cases, and 117 Pending Cases.
Again these numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center from the different medical stations.
Should you need any additional information concerning the virus, please feel free to call 211 and you will be able to ask questions.
If you have questions for the Emergency Management Team, please email covid19@co.matagorda.tx.us
Visit the Matagorda County web site for any posted releases. http://www.co.matagorda.tx.us/page/matagorda.Emergency
Patient and case-specific information disclosed in this release represents the extent to which any MCHD official and the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center personal can appropriately respond.
The Matagorda County Emergency Management team continues to work closely with the State of Texas Emergency Operations Center, the Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Matagorda County Hospital District, the Palacios Medical Center, MEHOP and our local physicians.
“We are aware of the different directives that are being announced by the surrounding counties,” Thames said.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald, Bay City Mayor Robert Nelson, and Palacios Mayor Glen Smith are working closely with each other to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and visitors. There is no change to the standing orders at this time.
