Roads in county already starting to take on Beta water

Matagorda County EOC Public Information Officer Mitch Thames said Monday morning that some roads in the Sargent area are starting to flood.
“As we expected we have flooding along the Matagorda County coast. Some roads are closed, including the Swing bridge in Sargent,” Thames said. “Please stay away from the coast, conditions will only get worst. Please note this storm should make landfall sometime tonight and the predictions calls for the storm to stall and start a slow turn to the east. Continue to watch the weather.”
At 400 AM CDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Beta was located near latitude 27.7 North, longitude 95.1 West. Beta is moving toward the west near 6 mph (9 km/h) and this general motion is forecast to continue for the next day or so. A decrease in forward speed and a sharp turn to the north and northeast is expected on Tuesday. On the forecast track, the center of Beta will continue to move toward the central coast of Texas and will likely move inland by tonight. Beta is forecast to remain close to the coast of southeastern Texas on Tuesday.
Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph (85 km/h) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast before Beta reaches the Texas coast. Weakening is anticipated once Beta moves inland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.