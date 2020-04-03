Neighbors band together to sew face masks for healthcare workers

Social media has been a means for many to stay in contact during the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Locally, a Facebook group is using it as a way to help their neighbors – in particular – neighbors who are working in the middle of this medical crisis.
The Matagorda County Love Thy Neighbor group has reached out to help others during this time.
One of the ways they have done that is to rally volunteers to sew face masks for healthcare workers and first responders, who are most exposed during this crisis.
Joanna Holt, administrator for the Facebook group, said Leslei Enright originally started the page to help the elderly and those most at-risk if they contract the virus with getting groceries and picking up things like prescriptions.
“Our first week was spent helping a few elderly get groceries as well as helping a few families in need of donations from a small group of volunteers,” Holt said. “We were then approached by several nurses asking if we could help supply them with some added protection since their supplies were running low.”
Holt put out an all-points bulletin through the group for those who could sew face masks.
“We now have approximately 30 women ranging from ages in their 20s to their 70s,” Holt said.
As of Monday, the group has received orders for 730 masks and have completed 537.
“At the rate these ladies are sewing, we will be caught up this week and fill orders as they are received,” Holt said.
Some of the agencies and doctor’s offices they have sewn masks for include MEHOP, Dr. Neret, Dr. Simons, Matagorda County Dialysis, Bay City Police Department, Texas Home Health Care, Legacy, Matagorda Vet, Bay City Imaging and Bay City EMS.
Orders for the masks are taken are done through Facebook messenger, Holt said, where there is a group chat called MCLTN Sew Angels.
“I take orders through Facebook on the Matagorda County Love Thy Neighbor page as well as through personal private messages sent to me,” Holt said.
No payment is taken for the masks, although donations are taken to help cover the cost of materials, she said.
Holt takes the orders received and puts them on a spreadsheet to keep track of them. She then contacts the Sew Angels via their chat page to let them know how many need to be sewn.
Once masks are completed, a designated pickup and delivery volunteer gathers the. That volunteer then brings the masks to another volunteer, who bags and labels the orders.
“When they are ready, I pick up and contact those who have placed the order and put them on my porch in a marked bag or in my mailbox after mail delivery,” Holt said.
Holt and Enright along with Anette Uher and Kay Crain do most of the running around to make sure the masks are delivered to those who order them.
“It’s pretty amazing and uplifting what has happened in this group,” Holt said. “Leslei and I believe in keeping things positive and the angels that are sewing are volunteering their time and, a lot of the time, using their own materials. It’s a positive thing happening in a world full of anxiety and fear right now. There are some amazing people in this county that will give you the shirt off their back if you need help.”
