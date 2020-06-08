Matagorda County reports three new COVID-19 cases

Matagorda County Hospital District officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 Monday, June 8.
One of the patients is female between the ages of 60 and 70 years old and is recovering at home. A second patient is male between the ages of 15 and 25 years old and is also recovering at home and the last patient is also male between the ages of 15 and 25 years old and is recovering at home.
The cases do not appear to be related.
Another issue that is slowing the treatment of the virus in this community is the epidemiological teams assigned to Matagorda County report they are having difficulty reaching some of the COVID-19 positive members of our community.
The purpose of these phone calls from the state are to verify health status and report recovered cases accurately.
“If you or someone in your household is recovering or believe that you have already recovered from COVID-19, we encourage you to answer calls from the state or call them back as soon as you are able to do so. The area codes to watch for are most likely from the Greater Houston and Austin areas,” said Mitch Thames, public information officer for Matagorda County.
The Palacios Community Medical Center reported they have 27 negative and 1 pending Covid-19 cases. The 20 positive cases are located in the communities of Bay City, Palacios, Van Vleck, Sargent, and Markham.
The daily numbers are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
Matagorda County currently has 74 positive cases, of which 46 are recovered. Matagorda County’s number of active cases is now 23.
These numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center by the experts at the Texas Department of State Health Services. The Texas Department of State Health Services is the official source for these numbers. They serve as the Health Department for Matagorda County
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced his third phase last Wednesday of reopening Texas businesses during the coronavirus pandemic, allowing virtually all of them to operate at 50 percent capacity.
That is effective immediately, and there are "very limited exceptions," Abbott's office said.
Restaurants were already permitted to be open at 50 percent capacity. Abbott is allowing them to immediately increase their table size from six people to 10, and on June 12, they can ramp up their capacities to 75 percent.
The Governor along with his Strike Force to Open Texas will safely and strategically restart and revitalize all aspects of the Lone Star State—work, school, entertainment, and culture. Check out this site, it has hundreds of sites that offer you ways to re-open and stay safe. It is updated on a regular basis https://gov.texas.gov/organization/opentexas.
