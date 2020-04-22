UPDATE: County reports two additional positive cases; seven added to recovered list

The Matagorda County Health District officials are reporting two new positive COVID-19 case but also reporting that an additional seven patients have now recovered, bringing the total recovered to 26 with 17 pending cases.
That bring the active positives cases to 28.
Today’s report from the Palacios Community Medical Center continues to remain the same, they still report 10 negative cases with no pending case.
The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 57.
- 26 recovered cases
- 3 deceased
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
