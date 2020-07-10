Questions rise up as numbers increase

As communities and states across the nation are starting to see their positive COVID-19 cases on the rise, so are the questions as to why the increase is being seen and what could have been done to prevent this increase.
In Matagorda County, 50 additional positive cases were added in the last two days bringing the county’s overall number to 407, the 319 of them still being considered active and 78 listed as recovered. As of Thursday, July 9, there are 10 confirmed deaths as caused by COVID-19 including a new confirmed death on Thursday.
Matagorda County Judge Nate McDonald believes the rise in positive cases can be traced to a couple of factors.
“Part of the rise in numbers can be contributed to the thousands of tests that have been performed in Matagorda County and the corresponding positive tests therefrom,” McDonald said. “Some scientists have suggested that the virus has mutated and become more transmissible, which, if so, could be another reason we are seeing a rise in confirmed cases.”
In recent releases on the Matagorda County numbers, Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames believes the recent outbreak is because of community spread in the area.
Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected. Each health department determines community spread differently based on local conditions.
“It appears we continue to have community spread in our community and in the state of Texas,” Thames said. “I would think we would all want to protect one and another. Right now, we are in the full blown community spread mode for Matagorda County.”
McDonald also agrees that it appears that Matagorda County is suffering from a community spread of COVID-19 at the present moment.
“I’m not sure what you define as “full” community spread, but my opinion is that we are in community spread,” McDonald said.
In order to slow the spread of the virus, Texas Governor Greg Abbott instituted a mandatory mask order for the state but that has been met with resistance from some community members who believe the order violates their constitutional rights.
But still the debate rages on whether citizens should be forced to wear a mask when they go about their public outings.
Bay City Police and the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office will adhere to the mandatory mask order issued by Abbott but neither agency have the manpower issues when it comes to enforcing the order.
“The (Bay City Police) department will recommend voluntary compliance before any enforcement will be taken, citations will be a last resort,” Lister said.
According to Lt. James Orr with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office, “ acknowledges the mandatory mask order issued by Gov. Abbot and will adhere to it.”
“Enforcement of this order will be on a case by case basis due to manpower issues but will respond to any calls related to the order,” said Lt. James Orr with the Matagorda County Sheriff’s office. “Citations issued would be a last resort.”
Thames just believes citizens need to take care of their families and do what they think would be it their best interests during this debatable pandemic.
“The answer to this is just to be careful and that is stay at home when you can, social distance when you can, wear a mask and clean your surfaces twice a day,” Thames said. “I just don’t understand why it takes a government order for us as citizens to keep ourselves safe.”
Thames said it is weird that residents are looking for the government to order them to be safe by mandating restrictions on them when they should want to be safe on their own.
“I think the leadership in the state and nation are confused because this is a brand new virus something like nothing we have seen before,” Thames said.
Thames said on a recent report, almost every age range was included in the report and that is disturbing as well to county leaders.
“I don’t want to scare the public but we want them to be informed on what is going on with the virus in our county,” Thames said. “I know a lot of people think we are hiding numbers from them and I believe we have more recovered cases out in the county but we can’t report a recovered case until we get that information from the state.
“Until then, I can’t report it,” Thames said. “Everyone wants to know about the numbers from the recent drive-thru testing and we don’t have them yet. We are very concerned that there is a lack of acknowledgement that virus is continuing to spread and doing it at an alarming rate.”
McDonald is hoping that Matagorda County residents will abide by the mandatory mask order without debate.
“I hope Matagorda Countians will abide by the Governor’s Emergency Order to wear masks in stores and outside where social distancing cannot be accomplished and to understand that each store owner or manager has their own set of rules for entry into their business and that each of us should follow those rules for entry,” McDonald said.
In the end, this pandemic will take its toll on the county’s medical facilities and its population but just how much of an impact will it leave on the economic landscape of this community is still left to be seen.
“I fear that this recent spike in confirmed cases will have a negative impact on our local businesses, but if we will commit to patronize our businesses through entry or if uncertain, by pick up, we can keep our businesses afloat until the tide turns on this virus,” McDonald said. “I am confident that the tide will turn and I pray that it will turn soon and ask each of you reading this to do the same.”
