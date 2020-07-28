County moves to 316 active cases; 19 fatalities due to COVID-19 

With the latest information from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), Matagorda County added 38 new cases of COVID-19 and now has 316 active cases.
275 have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the county.
DSHS now lists Matagorda County with 19 deaths due to COVID-19.
"As you can see, the number of certified fatalities has been updated to reflect our current status," said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer. "There is no longer a backlog of COVID fatalities being investigated, and our deepest sympathies and prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones to this virus."
More COVID-19 health information may be found on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center website at https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19T
