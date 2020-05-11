MRMC to resume non-essential surgeries, procedures delayed by pandemic

The Matagorda Regional Medical Center has resumed some of the non-essential surgeries and procedures that were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the region continues to move closer to normal once again.
The announcement was made Friday, May 8 by Dr. Fabricio Zuniga on behalf of the Matagorda County Hospital District and the Matagorda Regional Medical Center COVID-19 Taskforce.
“For those in our region who do not feel comfortable having an elective surgery or procedure at this time, we understand and support your decision to wait. Just know that when you need us, we'll be here for you and we'll be adhering to the latest and most conservative interpretations of local, state, and national health guidelines,” Zuniga said. “Our main concern is for those who are waiting to seek medical treatment and who are experiencing chest pain, dizziness, weakness, numbness, severe headache, abdominal pain, high fevers, and other symptoms that may indicate the need for immediate attention.
Zuniga said patients experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical care whether they choose to use MRMC or another treatment facility.
“High-risk symptoms should never be ignored and may lead to far more serious conditions in the future,” Zuniga said.
Zuniga said since the pandemic took place, the MRMC has worked hard to take the precautions to protect its healthcare workers.
“The Matagorda Regional Medical Center as a whole has taken proper precaution to ensure the safety of our patients and our healthcare workers,” Zuniga said. “These measures include ensuring that all patients presenting for surgeries and procedures can enter, receive medical care, recover, and exit our facility in the safest manner possible.
“We are also in the process of reopening the front entrance of the hospital so that patients who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 can have quicker access to lab, wound care, cardiac care, surgical services, and other non-emergency hospital services,” Zuniga said.
Zuniga said it is expected that the improved access measures will be in place on Monday, May 18.
“We thank you for trusting MRMC with your healthcare needs,” Zuniga said. “We will continue to take a slow, measured, and physician-led approach to expanding access to medical services in our community so that you can rest assured your trust is well-placed.”
The Matagorda County Hospital District (MCHD) was established in 1965 by an act of the Texas Legislature to serve the health care needs of Matagorda County residents. A seven-member board of managers is appointed by the Commissioners’ Court to govern the management of the facility and to guide major health-related initiatives.
