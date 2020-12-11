Leaders stress importance of shopping local this season

While some businesses in Texas are struggling dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, Matagorda County businesses appear to be hanging on according to area business leaders.
For the retail stores that are still open, it seems good, the community has switched to buying or at least shopping locally,” said Bay City Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture President Mitch Thames. “The COVID-19 numbers in Fort Bend and Harris County have people thinking twice about going to their previous shopping locations.
“We still have many business that have closed, and do not have plans on re-opening,” Thames said. “I hope the businesses in Matagorda County can get into the e-commerce business model. I understand many don’t want the hassles of shipping, but the local businesses that have made the move are enjoying great successes.”
Jessica Russell, executive director for the Bay City Community Development Corporation, said the area is still seeing a steady increase in sales tax numbers despite the pandemic.
“Local businesses are all hands on deck this holiday season,” Russell said. “We’ve seen a steady increase in sales tax numbers throughout the year with the latest September numbers averaging 6.07% higher than 2019.
Local reports from Main Street businesses indicate residents are supportive of the shopping local movement,” Russell said. “Furthermore, the BCCDC, Main Street and City of Bay City have given out over $53k in website grants to help local businesses increase online sales to combat the impacts of COVID.”
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced this week he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $790.3 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 3.7 percent less than in December 2019.
These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.
Matagorda County EDC Executive Director Michael Ferdinand said it appears that some business sectors are thriving while others are managing to stay afloat during this difficult period.
“It really just depends on your business sector right now. There are some businesses that seem to really be thriving in this climate, while others are doing what they can to stay afloat until a vaccine is made available that will hopefully help things return to a sense of normalcy,” Ferdinand said. “It is certainly a time that requires a willingness to adapt. We see that some businesses are willing to do so, and some are not.”
Russell said Matagorda County has seen 12 businesses close its doors during the pandemic but has brought on 15 new businesses as well.
“Unfortunately, Bay City and Matagorda County experienced losses as well,” Russell said. “A long standing business, Alamo Lumber shut their doors this month and the Economic Recovery Task Force estimates 12 businesses have closed during the pandemic. However, Bay City has welcomed over 15 new businesses to the city and anticipates several more in 2021.”
Thames said the loss of Alamo Lumber and Bay City Plumbing are big losses for this community.
“It should rock the community to learn that we lost Alamo Lumber, they have been doing business in Matagorda County for over a hundred years,” Thames said. “Bay City Plumbing was another long time business that we lost. The restaurants are still operating at less than 100 percent. Small Mom and Pop operations run on a month by month basis. Too many more down months and we will see more businesses have to close.”
Ferdinand said the closure of some of these businesses have paved for new ideas to be brought into the business sector in the county.
“Most would think that the businesses that are closing down are doing so because of lost revenues, but in reality, some business owners see an opportunity to move into different business sectors; some business owners feel an obligation to move closer to the family during this unprecedented time; some have seen the chance to close one business in favor of opening another,” Ferdinand said. “Each is unique. While we have lost some as a direct result of COVID 19, we have gained some because of emerging business opportunities. I believe we will continue to see some closures as long as we await a vaccine, but I also believe we will continue to see businesses opening, as well. We have seen an uptick in entrepreneurship with the availability of extra time and unspent travel money on people’s hands.”
With talk of a third wave hitting the county right now, Ferdinand said he expects to see less people out shopping this holiday season.
“I believe people are less and less willing to brave the crowded larger stores in the larger cities, and that will translate well for our local business owners – especially the ones that have taken advantage of the opportunity to add e-commerce to their offerings,” Ferdinand said. “The sales tax numbers in Palacios and Bay City have continued to show that our citizens are buying local.”
Thames said the Chamber has been keeping a watchful eye on how the pandemic has hurt local businesses and its customers when it comes to shopping.
“The Chamber has been worried about our business community for the last 9 months, the current shopping habits for local shopping has helped our stores,” Thames said. “I think the combination of those out of work with those with reduced hours will hurt the holiday shopping. Most people in our area are watching the expenses and worried about another shut down or reducing the ability to travel. It is almost like we have been in a 9 month hurricane recovery mode. With no end in sight for many working families.”
Russell said that many local small businesses have told her that the community has rallied behind their businesses during the pandemic to help keep their doors open.
Russell said Fara Ashcraft, proprietor or Homestead, Everything from Glitter to Rust, indicated that our local shoppers have been extremely supportive of our mom and pop shops this holiday season.
“Equally, the out of town visitors have been frequenting the Square to do their holiday shopping,” Ashcraft said. “Everyone is in the Christmas Spirit despite COVID’s best efforts to bring us down. Patrons of the stores have been following safety guidelines such as donning masks and hand sanitizer and we couldn’t be more thankful. It’s the extra effort they make to keep our doors open and it doesn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated.”
Russell said Alisha Cornett with Green Brother’s Jewelry has observed that the lack of the ability to travel in 2020 has led to a few extra discretionary dollars in her experience with shoppers. “Customers feel safer shopping local and very much want to express their gratitude for loved ones with a little something extra. It’s a wonderful reminder to staff here at Green Brother’s to not take any moment for granted with a loved one. It helps to enrich our experience as a vendor with our patrons,” Cornett said.
With the pandemic hitting another peak, Thames reminds area residents how important it is to shop locally during this holiday season.
“It is always been important to the local economy that we use the smaller shops for our gifts,” Thames said. “The good news for our local businesses is they have special items and can give special service to the customer. During this COVID-19 crisis we must shop local, but we should always support those who support us throughout the year.”
Russell said Shelly Story, Manager of the Bay City Main Street Program, keeps her finger on the pulse of shopping local.
“Our local downtown stores continued to support our community during COVID and when you shop local for your Christmas and holiday gifts you give those businesses the ability to continue the level of personal service that only a local, community grown business can provide,” Story said.
Ferdinand said by shopping local this year, the community is supporting the businesses that will still be able to stay open once the pandemic is over.
“It is always important to shop local, but especially this year,” Ferdinand said. “Think about the ways that our business owners have gone above and beyond to serve us well. I know some offered to deliver purchases to your home or workplace, many now offer curbside service, others set up private shopping appointments. The business community has gone to great lengths to serve the citizens of Matagorda County well during this pandemic, and I encourage everyone to show their return of support with a great Christmas-shopping season.”
