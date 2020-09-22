Beta makes landfall; 'this event is not over'

According to the Matagorda County EOC, Tropical Storm Beta has made landfall just west of Palacios and has stalled, moving less than three MPH. At some point today, Beta is expected to move to the northeast.
That means it will follow very close to State Highway 35 back into Bay City and continue through Matagorda County toward Brazoria County,” said Matagorda County Public Information Officer Mitch Thames. “This system is predicted to move slowly, so it means we still have the possibility of more rain with higher than normal wind speeds. This event isn't over, we still have a few hours to deal with possible flooding.”
