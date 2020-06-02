County officials optimistic businesses will fully recover

Matagorda County officials remain optimistic that area businesses will continue to thrive despite the COVID-19 pandemic state sales tax revenues showing Texas had its steepest decline in sales tax revenue in more than 10 years.
According to State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, Texas collected about $2.6 billion in sales tax revenue in May.
“To date we do not have any solid numbers,” said Bay City Community Development Corporation Executive Director Jessica Russell. “We’ve lost two businesses to businesses temporarily being closed. We will have to wait a few months to see what impact COVID has had on our sales tax.
“I’m optimistic that the sales tax numbers will be better than expected,” Russell said. “Due in large part to HEB and Wal-Mart carrying the brunt of the load.”
Hegar’s numbers for May reflect purchases made in April and may give an early indication on how COVID-19 impacted businesses. During the same time period a year ago, Texas collected roughly $3 billion in sales tax revenue.
Russell pointed out that Matagorda County has started to re-energize its business climate with the county moving firmly into Phase II of the state’s reopening plan.
“We’re already seeing normal - people are shopping, dining out, and daycares are open,” Russell said. “When you grocery shop the aisles are stocked. I see all of these as positive signs that people are no longer panic-buying and want to venture out. People are fishing, going to the beach, gyms and parks.”
The majority of May sales tax revenue is based on sales made in April and remitted to the agency in May. Widespread social distancing requirements were in place across much of the state throughout April.
“Significant declines in sales tax receipts were evident in all major economic sectors, with the exception of telecommunications services,” Hegar said. “The steepest decline was in collections from oil and gas mining, as energy companies cut well drilling and completion spending following the crash in oil prices.”
“The business closures and restrictions and stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic spurred deep drops in collections from restaurants, amusement and recreation services, and physical retail stores,” Hegar said. “These declines were offset in part by increases from big box retailers and grocery stores that remained open as essential businesses, online retailers and restaurants that could readily pivot to takeout and delivery service.
“With the easing of state and local government social distancing orders beginning in May, business activity in the sectors most affected by measures to curb the pandemic should begin to slowly recover, but operations resuming at reduced capacity will result in continued reductions in employment, income and activity subject to sales tax for months to come.”
Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57 percent of all tax collections, but the effects of the economic slowdown and low oil prices were evident in other sources of revenue in May 2020. Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:
•motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $265 million, down 38 percent from May 2019 and a modest improvement over April’s results;
•motor fuel taxes — $221 million, down 30 percent from May 2019 and the steepest drop since 1989;
•natural gas production tax — $31 million, down 76 percent from May 2019;
•oil production tax — $90 million, the lowest monthly amount since July 2010, down 75 percent from May 2019 and the steepest drop since a 77 percent drop in March 1988;
•hotel occupancy tax — $8 million, down 86 percent from May 2019 and the steepest drop on record in data going back to 1982; and
•alcoholic beverage taxes — $28 million, down 76 percent from May 2019 and the steepest drop on record in data going back to 1980.
One area that Russell said she has seen is in the recruitment of new businesses to the county.
“The pandemic had an impact on new businesses coming to our area. They were having to readjust the same as our existing businesses had to to our changing economic environment,” Russell said. “The MCEDC has kept a steady stream of industries in their pipeline that I continue to assist Mike (Ferdinand) and his team with.
“Amid this challenging time a snow cone shop and a beauty shop on the square have pressed forward and are either open or in the process of doing so,” Russell said. “The BCCDC’s façade grant program continued to award recipients that took this quarantine time to make upgrades to their establishments.”
