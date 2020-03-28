On the Matagorda Regional Medical Center website a 12th positive case of COVID-19 case has been posted to the hospital’s website. With the two cases by a private physician, the county now as 14 positive COVID-19 cases.
This 13thcase is a male between the ages of 45-50 and has been asked to quarantine in his home and had no travel outside of the area.
The 14th case is a female between the ages of 20-25and has been asked to quarantine in his home and had no travel outside of the area.
As of Saturday at 8 p.m., Matagorda Country has a total of 14 positive cases, 223 negative cases, and 124 pending cases.
Again these numbers are provided to the Matagorda County Emergency Operation Center from the different medical stations.
For a dashboard of all positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Matagorda County or if you would like more information on the cases please visit:
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
