Local schools in wait and see mode regarding mask mandate 

School districts are all in wait and see mode in regard to Governor Greg Abbott’s lifting of the state’s mandate to wear masks as a way to reduce chances of transmitting the coronavirus.
All four school districts are waiting to see what the guidance will be from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) on the matter. The state’s mask mandate will end on March 10.
"In light of Governor Greg Abbott’s order rescinding the mask mandate and opening business to 100 percent capacity, Bay City ISD is seeking more information from the Texas Education Agency and local health departments to learn how this will affect our schools. At this time, we will continue to maintain our COVID-19 mitigation strategies until we learn more information,” a statement released by Bay City ISD said.
Van Vleck ISD Superintendent John O’Brien said he hopes that TEA Commissioner Mike Morath will continue to want teachers, students and staff to wear a mask.
Because teachers were not prioritized to get the vaccine and students can’t get the vaccine, O’Brien said they are still at risk of contracting the illness.
“I would hope, that we could keep all of our safety protocols in place,” O’Brien said. “We are probably better off than most for a couple of reasons – we’re smaller and we have other safety precautions in place that we will keep in place.”
Van Vleck ISD has sneeze guards and brand new ventilation systems to help mitigate spread as well as sanitization done regularly at their campuses.
Van Vleck ISD, unlike some districts can socially distance students in their classrooms, so they don’t have to wear masks every hour of the day, only when they are in situations when they can’t socially distance.
O’Brien’s fear is that the TEA will leave the mask decisions up to the individual districts.
“We will wait and see what they say from TEA. We’ll follow their guidance and go from there,” O’Brien said.
Palacios ISD Superintendent Bill Chapman is in a situation where he doesn’t have make a decision right away. Because of student holidays for the Matagorda County Fair that started March 3 and spring break starting the following week, Palacios students won’t be back on campuses until March 15.
“Since our students are out the rest of the week with the County Fair, we are awaiting the ruling from the commissioner. These days helped us out,” Chapman said.
Tidehaven ISD Superintendent Andrew Seigrist also said what his district will do will all depend on what the TEA says.
“Tidehaven is waiting on guidance from the TEA,” Seigrist said. “We follow their orders.”
