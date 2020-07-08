Matagorda County reports 31 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Matagorda County Health officials are reporting 31 new COVID-19 cases.
Matagorda County now has reported a total of 388 COVID-19 cases, of which 74 have recovered. Matagorda County now is managing 305 active cases.
“It appears we continue to have community spread in our community and in the state of Texas,” said Mitch Thames, Matagorda County public information officer.
The last report from Palacios Community Medical Center reported 57 negative and one (1) pending Covid-19 cases.
Please continue practicing social distancing, personal and hand hygiene, and following face mask guidelines. Every step we take to slow and reduce the spread of this virus in our community is important for our collective health.
The details on all positive cases of COVID-19 are being posted on the Matagorda Regional Medical Center dashboard.
https://www.matagordaregional.org/covid19
